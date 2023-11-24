(WETM) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time for people who celebrate Christmas to start thinking about getting a tree if they don’t already have one.

“While the tradition used to be getting a tree a week or so before Christmas, Thanksgiving weekend now starts the Christmas tree-buying season off with a bang. Some ‘choose and cut’ operations are even starting a little earlier than that!” said Elizabeth Lamb, plant breeding expert and senior extension associate with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s New York State Integrated Pest Management program.

Lamb works with Christmas tree growers to find effective and low-cost methods for managing pests. According to Lamb, people who prefer live Christmas trees over artificial ones should choose their tree early this year. Lamb has some advice for people looking for the perfect Christmas tree this season.

Lamb recommends waiting until there have been a few freezes before getting a tree, which typically isn’t a problem in the Twin Tiers in late November. Christmas trees go into dormancy after a few freezes and dormant trees retain their needles better than active trees.

People who want the smell of their Christmas tree to fill the room it’s in should consider picking out a balsam or white fir, both of which Lamb says are known for their fragrance. She recommends looking for more open trees instead of ones with tightly packed branches and needle bundles if you you want to put ornaments on your tree. Be sure to check if a tree’s branches are sturdy enough to hold ornaments before choosing it.

Lamb recommends getting the freshest tree possible. The best way to ensure a tree is fresh is to cut it down yourself. If this isn’t possible, buy a tree locally. Local tree sellers should be able to tell you where their trees were grown and when they were cut down. You can check a tree’s branches to see if it’s fresh enough. If the branches are dry, break when you bend them, or green needles come off when you run your hands over them, Lamb says the tree isn’t fresh enough.

Real Christmas trees need to be kept in water so they don’t dry out. You should get your tree in water as soon as possible, and if it’s been more than 24 hours since the tree was cut, cut off about an inch of the trunk so the tree can take in water. Be sure to keep up on watering your tree and never let the tree stand run out of water. Lamb suggests getting a stand with a large water-holding area so the stand doesn’t run out of water as fast.

If you’re looking for a place to get a tree in the Twin Tiers, you can check out our list of local Christmas tree farms.