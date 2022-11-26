ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League in Elmira will once again hold its telethon fundraiser event for the 2022 holiday season at the Clemens Center, with the goal of making sure Chemung County kids don’t go without gifts this Christmas.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 27, and will go until 1:00 p.m. The entire telethon will be streamed on mytwintiers.com, at this link.

The Arctic League’s website explains that the broadcast started in 1932, via radio. It has since expanded to a televised event each year. It also added an extra, third hour, in 2000.

This year’s Arctic League tree came from Pine City and was cut down on Nov. 22