ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) — For those of you good girls and boys out there that are trying to get your letters to Santa Clause, the Odessa Fire Station has a mailbox that delivers directly to the North Pole.



Though there are many ways for the Jolly Old Saint Nick to receive your Christmas wishes, this is just one way to send your heartfelt letters to the frosty north.

The shiny red mail box is just outside of the fire station ready to receive all kind messages.