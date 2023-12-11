ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Lights in the Heights with Santa and Mrs. Claus will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Elmira Heights Historical Society.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with an afternoon full of family-friendly activities. Doors for the event open at 1:30 p.m. The event will begin with a magician.

Those who would like to see the magic show are asked to show up at 1:50 p.m. The show will go on until 2:30 p.m. After the magic show, Santa and Mrs. Claus will read stories and host a sing-a-long. Both will be available for pictures afterward. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served and goodie bags will be handed out.