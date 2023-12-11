HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Realtors from four local agencies and a law office got together on Monday to help families in need this holiday season by stocking up and donating to Toys for Tots.

The group of 12 spent an hour inside Target on Monday, Dec. 11, and filled a whole truckbed of toys to help families in the Southern Tier.

Realtors together from Movement Mortgage, Signature Properties, Howard Hanna, Keller Williams, and Keyser Maloney & Winner LLP, all pitched in money out of their own pockets to buy the gifts.

Matt Davis, a mortgage loan officer at Movement Mortgage, told 18 News that they wanted to do something to help the community and help families be less stressed around this time.

“Most people in the group either have children of their own or know somebody very close that have children,” Davis said, “and maybe have been there before where they’ve been struggling and realize they need a helping hand, so for us it was how many people can we help impact by this,” he said.

Davis went on to say that he was pleased with the turnout and how they’ll be able to impact a good number of people with the donations.

After shopping, the group went to the Toys for Tots drop-off location at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads to deliver the toys.

Boxes were filled and then collected by staff at Toys for Tots before preparing them for distribution on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

If you’d like to donate to Toys for Tots, the official cutoff date is Dec. 16 in Chemung County, but donations can be accepted after that date as a supply of toys is collected and held during the year for emergencies. You can take donations to the Arnot Mall locations all this week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., for a donation location near you, you can visit the Toys for Tots website.