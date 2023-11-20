(WETM)-Want to travel with Thanksgiving Dinner packed away in your suitcase? You can, and some of the items can go in your carry-on bag! That’s according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

There are several Thanksgiving dinner staples you can bring on-board your flight, according to the TSA. Those include:

Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats.

Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked.

Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag.

Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic.

Mac ‘n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination.

Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens.

Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi.

Candy.

Spices.

You can use ice packs to keep things cold, but they MUST be frozen. If they are melting, you’ll get stopped at the TSA checkpoint and they’ll get thrown out.

On the “put them into your checked bag” list are, basically, anything that is liquid, such as:

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them.

Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

Maple syrup.

It’s always good to remember that, if you try to bring an item that is TSA prohibited through airport security, your luggage will get searched, agents will throw the offending item away as long as it’s not considered a dangerous item, such as a knife, handgun, or anything else that can be turned into a weapon. Then you might get pulled from the line, questioned by a TSA agent or two, and perhaps the local police. You almost certainly will have to get frisked by an agent. And understand this. Those agents don’t care if you miss your flight. Their mission is to make the flight as safe as possible for all passengers and crew members. If it takes them an hour to speak with you to ensure you’re not a danger to anyone, then that’s what it takes and there is no early release to catch your flight. Plus, you might hold up the security line and that will incur the wrath of your fellow travelers.

One final reminder, if you want to bring a good bottle of wine or spirits with you, the TSA offers this guidance about what you can bring in your checked bag (no fluids of any kind of more than 3.4-ounces can go in your carry-on): “Alcoholic beverages with more than 24% but not more than 70% alcohol are limited in checked bags to 5 liters (1.3 gallons) per passenger and must be in unopened retail packaging. Alcoholic beverages with 24% alcohol or less are not subject to limitations in checked bags.” So, if you’ve already taken a swig from that bottle it can’t ride in the airplane with you, even in checked bags.

If you want to bring along a particular bottle of alcohol you like, it must be less than 140-proof (70% alcohol). Anything that’s more than 140-proof can’t fly in your checked or carry-on bag.