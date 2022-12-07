(WETM) – Holiday season is in full swing. That means cocoa, Christmas songs, spending time with family, and watching holiday movies. One new report found that two popular 90’s Christmas movies are more searched online than any others in the U.S.

CenturyLink conducted an analysis to find out which 1990’s Christmas movies are most popular in each state this year. By finding search volume and breaking it down by state on Google Trends for 60 films, the report determined that in New York and Pennsylvania, a sequel appears to be the most popular holiday movie in 2022.

Overall, “The Santa Clause” came out on top across the country, with 12 states searching for it the most. But in both New York and Pennsylvania, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was the most popular; in total, 10 states searched for the film.

The report said the Home Alone sequel moved up from having only one state search for it the most last year. “Home Alone” and “Home Aone 3” come in at sixth and tenth places on 2022’s list, respectively.

Other popular movies on the list included “Jingle All the Way”, “Nightmare Before Christmas”, and “The Nutcracker”.

The full list of the most-searched films in each state is below:

State’90s Christmas Movie
AlabamaThe Santa Clause
AlaskaMiracle on 34th Street (1994)
ArizonaThe Nightmare Before Christmas
ArkansasThe Santa Clause
CaliforniaThe Nightmare Before Christmas
ColoradoHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
ConnecticutChristmas in Connecticut (1992)
DelawareSilent Night
District of ColumbiaThe Nutcracker
FloridaThe Nightmare Before Christmas
GeorgiaHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
HawaiiHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
IdahoThe Santa Clause
IllinoisHome Alone
IndianaThe Santa Clause
IowaHome Alone
KansasThe Santa Clause
KentuckyThe Santa Clause
LouisianaHome for the Holidays
MaineJingle All the Way
MarylandHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
MassachusettsThe Nutcracker
MichiganThe Santa Clause
MinnesotaJingle All the Way
MississippiThe Santa Clause
MissouriThe Santa Clause
MontanaJack Frost
NebraskaJingle All the Way
NevadaThe Nightmare Before Christmas
New HampshireHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
New JerseyHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
New MexicoThe Nightmare Before Christmas
New YorkHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
North CarolinaHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
North DakotaSilent Night
OhioHome for the Holidays
OklahomaJingle All the Way
OregonJingle All the Way
PennsylvaniaHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
Rhode IslandOlive, the Other Reindeer
South CarolinaThe Santa Clause
South DakotaJingle All the Way
TennesseeThe Santa Clause
TexasThe Nightmare Before Christmas
UtahThe Santa Clause
VermontWhile You Were Sleeping
VirginiaHome Alone 2: Lost in New York
WashingtonThe Nutcracker
West VirginiaMixed Nuts
WisconsinJingle All the Way
WyomingHome Alone 3
CenturyLink