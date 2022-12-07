(WETM) – Holiday season is in full swing. That means cocoa, Christmas songs, spending time with family, and watching holiday movies. One new report found that two popular 90’s Christmas movies are more searched online than any others in the U.S.

CenturyLink conducted an analysis to find out which 1990’s Christmas movies are most popular in each state this year. By finding search volume and breaking it down by state on Google Trends for 60 films, the report determined that in New York and Pennsylvania, a sequel appears to be the most popular holiday movie in 2022.

Overall, “The Santa Clause” came out on top across the country, with 12 states searching for it the most. But in both New York and Pennsylvania, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was the most popular; in total, 10 states searched for the film.

The report said the Home Alone sequel moved up from having only one state search for it the most last year. “Home Alone” and “Home Aone 3” come in at sixth and tenth places on 2022’s list, respectively.

Other popular movies on the list included “Jingle All the Way”, “Nightmare Before Christmas”, and “The Nutcracker”.

The full list of the most-searched films in each state is below: