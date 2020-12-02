Nation sees Christmas tree shortage, local tree farms prepare

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2015, file photo, Tommy Lawson looks out into rows of Christmas trees as his family browses for their tree at the John T Nieman Nursery in Hamilton, Ohio. For many people, it’s hard not to think about the upcoming holidays already. Some folks are holding early Christmas celebrations so they can be with elderly parents outdoors while the weather still allows it. As the holidays approach, the pandemic is forcing people to come up with creative ways to celebrate. Experts say rituals have always been with us and there has always been room for improvisation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The holidays have been different this year, due to the pandemic.

Each year, there seems to be a national Christmas tree shortage during the Christmas season, but especially this year.

“Tree prices are probably going to be up at your local retailer again this year, I would estimate anywhere from 10 to 15% increase at some of the garden centers that are coming short on trees here at my farm we did not raise prices,” said David Weil, owner of Empire Evergreens.

“This year we did see a 38% increase in business this weekend over the past Black Friday weekend, but that may be due to weather, it was very favorable this year, and we did have some rain last year at the same time,” said Weil.

“Garden centers would be forced to buy in from farms like myself and they’re at the mercy of the market conditions and the shortage that we’re seeing across the country. Most of your local choosing farms will probably be okay for supply, but the larger wholesalers like me, simply cannot meet the national demand for trees for the past several years,” said Weil.

You may have seen people decorating their homes earlier this year because of their eagerness for the holiday season.

Most people have opted to pick out a Christmas tree, and prices nationally have seen an increase because of the increased demand.

In the Twin Tiers, multiple tree farms, as well as, the West Elmira Fire Department is hosting their annual Christmas tree sale, in hopes that residents will be able to buy a Christmas tree at an affordable price.