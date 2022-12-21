ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a report by GetCenturyLink, New York ranks 48th in the United States for Christmas spirit this year. In 2021, the state ranked 50th.

In 2020, New York ranked 41st. This year, the most Christmas spirited state is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin ranked second this year and Utah ranked third. Washington, D.C. ranked in last place for the third year in a row.

According to the report, Vermont has the most Christmas farms per capita in the United States. Oregon has the second highest number of farms per capita.

When is comes to tax-deductible charitable giving, California ranks first, followed by Texas and New York. The report said Vermont ranks first for the most tweets about Christmas and Delaware ranks second. You can view the full report on the GetCenturyLink website.

Methodology

To find the states with the most Christmas spirit, GetCenturyLink looked at metrics such as evergreen farm numbers, charitable giving, and how often residents shop online, as well as stream and tweet Christmas content. The company also surveyed 1,000 Americans on their attitudes and habits during the Christmas season.