NEW YORK (WETM) – With holiday gifts arriving all throughout December, shoppers need to be on the lookout for porch pirates looking to steal packages from your home. One new report found that New York was the 12th-most theft-prone state when it comes to residents concerned about their package safety.

Delivery planning company Circuit used Google data to see which states were searching for lost packages the most and which companies were most often associated with the stolen packages.

According to the analysis, New York ranked 12th in terms of stolen packages, with 221 searches per 100,000 residents over the last five years. Washington DC, Vermont and North Dakota ranked as the top three.

In a ranking of the cities with the most searches for missing packages, Rochester, NY was the only Empire State city on the list of the top 28. Pittsburgh was the only Pennsylvania city on the list.

The report also found that the USPS, Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and DHL were the top five companies associated with the Google searches for missing packages.

The full report can be read here.