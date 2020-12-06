NORAD Santa Tracker launches for the holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – NORAD’s Santa tracking website officially launched this week, meaning Christmas is just around the corner.

This marks the 65th year that children can track St. Nick around the globe.

Due to COVID restrictions, things will be running differently this year.

Only ten volunteers will be working at a time this year, so the line might be busy this year.

According to NORAD, callers who can’t get through will receive a recorded update on Santa’s current location.

NORAD officials say not even a pandemic could stop the holiday fun…

“We conduct our, our missions 365 days and 24 seven. And we still continue to do those missions despite COVID restrictions and considerations as well so despite the fact that we still maintain those, day to day military missions were also maintaining the, the special mission on December 24,” said Maj. Cameron Hillier, Royal Canadian Air Force of NORAD.