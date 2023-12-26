N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Division of Consumer Protection has provided tips for consumers this holiday season when it comes to product returns after the holidays.

As the holidays are coming to an end, both gift givers and receivers may have changed their minds about the products they bought amid the season. However, depending on the store that you’re trying to return to, there may be some limitations. The DCP has provided the following tips to protect consumers when it comes to holiday returns.

Pay attention to return policies. New York State law requires retailers to post their return and refund policies clearly so that consumers are aware of them before they purchase the product. Retailers must provide a written copy of the store’s return policy to consumers when requested.

Retailers are not required to accept returns, but they must post a clear notice that is visible to consumers before the sale takes place.

If the retailer doesn’t post a return policy, the law requires the retailer to accept returns of unused and undamaged products within 30 days of the purchase date. Proof of purchase must be included with the returned item, and the refund must be in the form of cash or credit based on the consumer’s preference. Understand the refund terms. New York State law does not require refunds to be given in any specific manner for retailers that allow returns. The form of the refund, however, must be clearly disclosed to the consumer before the purchase.

Retailers must also disclose any fees associated with the return of an item. If no fee is listed, consumers should question whether the store requires a re-stocking fee for returned items and determine if the item can be returned for a refund or only in-store credit before completing the purchase. Retain any proofs of purchase. Consumers should keep track of receipts from their purchases in case they may need to return a product. If they are purchasing a gift, ask if a gift receipt is available.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year’s holiday weekend from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday saw a record-setting level of consumer spending, which may indicate that the shopping rate won’t slow down any time soon. The increase in shopping this year can lead to more refunds and returns at the end of this holiday season, so being aware of your rights as a consumer is important as you finish out the year.