Operation Santa: Get your letters to Santa Clause

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Christmas is only a few weeks away and Santa Clause needs wish lists from all of the good boys and girls.

For 108 years, the United States Post Office has been helping Santa get all of these very special letters. The USPS wants to remind children to be very specific with what you want when writing a letter to Santa.

“Be specific, if it is clothes, you want to say the color, the style, the size, and if its toys, you want to make sure that you say the name, the title of the toys, and things like that, so you want to be very specific,” said Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, USPS Strategic Communications.

When you finish writing your letter, make sure that you put your address on the envelope and on the letter itself. Then you can send it to 123 Elf Rd., North Pole, 88888, with first-class postage.

If you would like to be one of Santa’s helpers, the USPS is assisting by putting the letters online. You can see what children have asked for Christmas, and help Santa by purchasing those items. For more details on how to be a helper, click here.