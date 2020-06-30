Pet stress from noisy fireworks

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Fireworks are big, beautiful, and a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July, but the loud explosions can put a lot of stress on your pets.

Fireworks can frighten and even disorient pets and can also lead to an increase in runaway pets. Grayson is a one-year-old black lab, and though he doesn’t scare easily, his owner says that the last few days with fireworks in the neighborhood has given him a bit of a fright.

“You can see him jump and he barks a little bit, I’m not sure, he’s spent a year, the first year of his life under someone else’s care, so I don’t know what kind of experience he has had but he does jump a little bit, he has a pretty good reaction,” said Andrew Thomas, Grayson’s owner.

Suggestions to calm your fur baby is to put on soft music, move your pet into a room without windows, put an anxiety vest or fitted t-shirt on your pet, and in extreme cases speak with your veterinarian about anti-anxiety medication, according to the ASPCA.