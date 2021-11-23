Precautions to take for Thanksgiving gatherings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A reminder from health care professionals as Thanksgiving is coming up: make sure to take precautions to minimize COVID-19 spread at holiday gatherings.

22News spoke with Louise Cardellia, a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care in Springfield. She told us people should get tested for COVID-19 before going to any gatherings for Thanksgiving. If people think they have been exposed to COVID-19, testing must be done within five to seven days after the exposure. If you have symptoms, it’s best to stay away from gatherings.

Cardellia told 22News, “Wash your hands. Stay distant. Wear you mask. If you are not feeling well, of course get yourself tested. Don’t go around people. The last thing you want to do is spread COVID-19. Even if it’s not COVID, it’s something.”

Cardellia also recommends people should communicate with the hosts of the gathering to see if those who are attending are vaccinated, or if any high-risk people will be there. She adds that your best defense against COVID-19, especially as the holidays are coming up, is to get vaccinated.