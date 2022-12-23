NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Even before calendars flipped over to December, holiday jingles were already taking radio channels by storm. While there are new songs released every year, the classic hits such as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” remain ever-present.
Research by NewYorkBets.com has determined the most popular Christmas song in New York is Wham’s “Last Christmas”. The song has been searched over 111,050 times within the last year and has over 1 billion total streams on Spotify.
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” fell behind in searches but tops Spotify searches with nearly 1.3 billion Spotify total streams. Other classics that make the list include It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee, and more.
|Songs
|1 year search data
|Last Christmas – WHAM
|111,050
|All I Want For Christmas – Mariah Carey
|86,200
|It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams
|63,330
|Mistletoe – Justin Bieber
|50,820
|White Christmas – Bing Crosby
|43,970
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra
|33,140
|Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee
|31,750
|Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande
|22,720
|It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Buble
|22,370
|Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives
|20,490
|Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes
|18,110
|Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
|16,410
|Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Frank Sinatra
|9,190
|Happy Xmas – John Lennon
|5,900
|Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovych
|2,180
|Songs
|Spotify Total Streams
|All I Want for Christmas Is You
|1,299,946,029
|Last Christmas
|1,009,975,879
|It Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas
|714,856,453
|Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
|653,588,261
|Driving Home for Christmas
|387,692,764
|Wonderful Christmastime
|358,461,518
|Fairytale of New York
|299,608,192
|Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
|217,712,441
|Step into Christmas
|210,685,830
|Santa Baby
|197,046,970