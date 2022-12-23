NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Even before calendars flipped over to December, holiday jingles were already taking radio channels by storm. While there are new songs released every year, the classic hits such as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” remain ever-present.

Research by NewYorkBets.com has determined the most popular Christmas song in New York is Wham’s “Last Christmas”. The song has been searched over 111,050 times within the last year and has over 1 billion total streams on Spotify.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” fell behind in searches but tops Spotify searches with nearly 1.3 billion Spotify total streams. Other classics that make the list include It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee, and more.

Songs 1 year search data Last Christmas – WHAM 111,050 All I Want For Christmas – Mariah Carey 86,200 It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams 63,330 Mistletoe – Justin Bieber 50,820 White Christmas – Bing Crosby 43,970 Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra 33,140 Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee 31,750 Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande 22,720 It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Buble 22,370 Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives 20,490 Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes 18,110 Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms 16,410 Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Frank Sinatra 9,190 Happy Xmas – John Lennon 5,900 Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovych 2,180