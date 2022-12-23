NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Even before calendars flipped over to December, holiday jingles were already taking radio channels by storm. While there are new songs released every year, the classic hits such as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” remain ever-present.

Research by NewYorkBets.com has determined the most popular Christmas song in New York is Wham’s “Last Christmas”. The song has been searched over 111,050 times within the last year and has over 1 billion total streams on Spotify.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” fell behind in searches but tops Spotify searches with nearly 1.3 billion Spotify total streams. Other classics that make the list include It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee, and more.

Songs1 year search data
Last Christmas – WHAM111,050
All I Want For Christmas – Mariah Carey86,200
It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams63,330
Mistletoe – Justin Bieber50,820
White Christmas – Bing Crosby43,970
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra33,140
Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee31,750
Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande22,720
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Buble22,370
Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives20,490
Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes18,110
Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms16,410
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Frank Sinatra9,190
Happy Xmas – John Lennon5,900
Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovych2,180
SongsSpotify Total Streams
All I Want for Christmas Is You1,299,946,029
Last Christmas1,009,975,879
It Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas714,856,453
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree653,588,261
Driving Home for Christmas387,692,764
Wonderful Christmastime358,461,518
Fairytale of New York299,608,192
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town217,712,441
Step into Christmas 210,685,830
Santa Baby197,046,970