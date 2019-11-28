Rochester area organizations looking for volunteers this holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the holiday season upon us, many are looking for ways to give back.

Whether it’s ringing bells for the Salvation Army, packing up a box for Willow Domestic Violence Center’s Purple Box Campaign, or donating warm coats, the Rochester Community has always had a history of lending a helping hand.

A 2018 ‘Volunteering in America’ report found that Rochester had the second highest volunteer rate among cities across the U.S.

Tammy Richmond from Meals on Wheels spoke about the need for extra help during the holiday season.

“This time of year, a lot of our volunteers are snowbirds, they go south for the winter. We’ve actually had quite a few volunteers retire this year, and some have fallen ill, and our need for food is increasing,” said Richmond. “Well besides sound nutrition, our volunteers are also often, especially in rural areas, are the only folks that our clients see.”

