ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Santa and his elves made their yearly appearance from the roof of a building in downtown Ithaca on Saturday morning.

In a collaboration between the Ithaca Police Department and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, Santa and his elves made their descent onto the Ithaca Commons in front of Centre Ithaca on Saturday, Dec. 9, at noon to greet the community. Members of the police department were there to assist them with a safe rappel from the roof.

The event began at 11 a.m. with live performances from local groups, including the Fall Creek Brass Band, and a hot cocoa bar. The festivities will continue until 4 p.m.