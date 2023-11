SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Sayre Borough Christmas Parade is coming back for its 25th year in just a few days.

The parade is scheduled to begin in Downtown Sayre at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. This year, the parade’s theme is the Magic of Christmas. Ninety-five local businesses, organizations, emergency responders, and government officials are registered to participate in the parade.

After the parade, families will be able to meet Santa Claus in the Sayre Theatre, and the first 125 kids will get a special gift.

The parade will start on West Lockhart Street at Brock Street, run along West Lockhart Street until Desmond Street, go down Desmond Street until West Packer Avenue, go down West Packer Avenue, and end at Howard Elmer Park. The parade route and some additional roadways will be closed to traffic, and no parking will be allowed starting at 5 p.m. on Friday to accommodate the parade.

The following roads will be closed for the parade:

West Lockhart Street (from Hopkins Street to Desmond Street)

Stedman Street (from West Lockhart Street to Stevenson Street)

North Brock Street (from West Lockhart Street to Stevenson Street)

South Brock Street (from West Hayden Street to West Lockhart Street)

Allison Street (from West Lockhart Street to the intersection with North Wilbur Avenue)

North Wilbur Avenue (from West Lockhart Street to the intersection with Allison Street)

South Wilbur Avenue (from West Lockhart Street to West Packer Avenue)

North Elmer Avenue (from West Lockhart Street to Cross Street)

South Elmer Avenue (from West Lockhart Street to West Hayden Street)

Desmond Street (from West Lockhart Street to West Hayden Street)

West Packer Avenue (from South Wilbur Avenue to Desmond Street)

Park Place

A map of the parade route can be found below: