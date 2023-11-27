MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Humane Society will be hosting its annual Holiday Open House on the first weekend of December.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the shelter and will feature multiple holiday festivities for the community, as well as the opportunity to meet with the animals at the shelter.

The day will feature adoption specials, photos with Santa for $10, a bake sale and a hot cocoa bar. Music by Nuthin’ Special will be featured at the event, as well as teas from Teas by Fiddlesticks from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Visitors will also be able to shop handmade items that have been donated to the shelter including soaps, ornaments, corn heating pads, crocheted dish cloths and bracelets. All money collected from the sale will go directly to the shelter.