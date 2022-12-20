BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The fruitcake making its way through the hands of Steuben County Officials over the last 30 years has now landed in the lap of the Office for the Aging Director.

The County announced that Public Safety Director Tim Marshall re-gifted the “near prehistoric” baked good to OFA Director Patty Broody at the Dec. 19 County Legislature meeting. The County said that Marshall noted “the need to place the aging fruitcake in caring hands to ensure its wellbeing.”

File: 2019

The definitely-inedible cake was handed over in a hazard-proof bag. Broody vowed to make sure the fruitcake will be well cared for, even if that means calling on the help of fellow county official Darlene Smith, Public Health Director.

“The first thing I’m going to do is contact Darlene and see if it’s safe to unwrap it… It could be toxic,” Broody said.

The cake was first gifted and re-gifted in 1992. It’s changed hands every year since, ending up in a caution-taped box with the names of each recipient written on top.