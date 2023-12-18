BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Legislature held its final meeting of legislation for the year with its annual Fruitcake Giveaway. Since 1991, the legislature has been passing down the same fruitcake from one county official to another.

It started as a charity and for three decades the tradition has been a part of the holiday season for the county legislature to end the year in a fun way.

“Thirty two years ago Mark Alger who was County Administrator bought a fruitcake. During a charity drive and gifted it to another manager. The next year that manager gifted it to another individual,” said Jack Wheeler, County Manager of Steuben County. “Now you got a 32-year-old fruitcake. Whoever receives it has to put it right in the freezer. That is shrink-wrapped over the years but it’s become a tradition where at the end of the year to provide a little levity a little celebration.”

Patricia Baroody, director of the Steuben County Office for the Aging, was the fruitcake holder this year. At the meeting, she picked Wheeler to be next year’s holder for the fruitcake.

“It was an easy selection for me because he’s just been there for me for years for as long as I’ve been director. He’s just been a calm and very intelligent guide for me through the years,” said Baroody.