Stuffing, tryptophan and house fires? NFPA warns of cooking fires this Thanksgiving

(WSYR-TV) — Families all across our viewing area will gather next week for Thanksgiving. And while the time is spent being with loved ones, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) want everyone to remember safety when preparing their feast.

Thanksgiving is prime for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Data shows that 1,630 home cooking fires too place in 2018. Which is one of the leading causes of home fires and fire deaths.

“Fire departments across the state have responded to an increased number of home kitchen fires since the beginning of the COVID pandemic,” said FASNY President John P. Farrell. “With many people staying home, increased meal preparations and added distractions can lead to fires. We urge all New Yorkers to follow some simple safety tips to avoid a holiday accident.”

Deep frying turkeys is the leading culprit during Thanksgiving. Fryers should be used outside and those using this method should make sure the turkeys are completely thawed.

FASNY and the National Fire Protection Agency give the following tips: