Thanksgiving Day food: Is there a favorite?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Stuffing, glazed carrots, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, corn; there are endless delectable recipes and dishes that make their way into Thanksgiving feasts. Some of these delectable dishes are only cooked or baked especially for Turkey Day.

With so many recipes the best Thanksgiving dishes are up for debate. What foods are welcome on one table may not be allowed or wanted on another. It’s why so much planning goes into Thanksgiving dinners.

The most popular side dish in New York was stuffing based on Google trends in 2020, said Zippia. But at the top of many Thanksgiving food lists is mashed potatoes, like Thrillist’s.

With exactly two weeks to go until people gather with family and friends for some good eats, Google trends said the most searched recipe is turkey dressing. It’s easy to confuse dressing with stuffing and it’s all about how it’s prepared, said the Food Network. Stuffing is cooked within the turkey, and dressing is cooked separately.

Most searched Thanksgiving recipes on Google as of November 11

Turkey dressing Green bean casserole Mashed potatoes Prime rib Corn casserole

Along with mashed potatoes, Thrillist said other top choices for Thanksgiving tables include macaroni and cheese, stuffing, gravy. Cranberry sauce was the most disliked dish based on a survey from the Vacationer.

Thrillist top Thanksgiving foods

Mashed potatoes Macaroni and cheese Cranberry sauce Stuffing Gravy Brussel sprouts Corn bread Green bean casserole Candied yams/sweet potatoes Rolls

Vacationer’s most disliked Thanksgiving foods

Cranberry Sauce Turkey Sweet Potatoes or Yams Green Bean Casserole Stuffing or Dressing Coleslaw Ham Pumpkin Pie Mashed Potatoes Macaroni and Cheese

No matter what foods people’s Thanksgiving crew will be eating or if it makes the top best or worst lists, chances are it will cost more money than in 2020. The American Farm Bureau said the price on everything is expected to be higher than last year. They said Americans will pay 5% more on Thanksgiving Day dinner.