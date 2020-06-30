The effects that fireworks can have on veterans with PTSD

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Fireworks are a fun and festive way to celebrate America’s independence, but the loud bangs that come from the explosives can be difficult for veterans with PTSD.

“There are many actually different variations of how it could affect someone,” said President of the Veterans Group, Got Your Six, Ted Peet. “Some of the common ones are, it will put you in that instant state of paranoia, or it could trigger a flashback or hypervigilance.

Peet says that the unexpected fireworks leading up to the Forth of July can be especially difficult for some veterans.

“There is a plethora of setbacks and symptoms that could take place when unexpected,” said Peet. “You are dealing with combat vets and unexpected explosions start taking place around you when you are in your home.”

His advice for the community who is planning of setting off personal fireworks, is to go to your veteran nieghbors and give them a heads up so that they know what to expect.

“…We’ve got some fireworks, we are going to be setting them off this weekend, you know how beneficial that would be to the vets in your neighborhood that suffer from that?” said Peet.

If you are someone you know is a veteran and is having a hard time dealing with the fireworks you can call Got Your Six at (607) 378-7643.