ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — When the holiday feasts are over it can be a challenge to burn off the calories, particularly if you don’t have a plan in place. It is possible to have a healthy new year without making it a difficult challenge.

“If you’re going to stick to a resolution, the best way to do that is to make it fun and make it enjoyable and make it a social thing,” said Robert Tarnoczy, co-owner of The Bar Training Facility. “So, joining with a friend, good way to start, don’t rely on your friend to come with you every time because they’re gonna have different priorities than you do. They might hit their goals sooner, they might fall off a little sooner than you do.”

“Maintaining a good sleep schedule, so making sure that you’re sleeping six to eight hours a night so that you feel rested for your workout. Whether you work out in the morning or the afternoon,” said gym member, Michelle Dartt.

Another tip Dartt suggests is making sure to have a balanced diet when eating, for example enough protein, carbohydrates, and fats, while paying attention to your calorie intake.

“Drink more water. You know people drink a lot of other things that are high in calories and they’re not getting hydration they need,” said Ted Kohler, owner of The Sanctuary Barbell Club. “Hydration will go so far in your life making you feel better. “