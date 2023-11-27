STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The “Toys for Tots Fill the Patrol Car and Coats for Kids” event will take place on the first weekend of December in Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host the event at both the Erwin and Hornell Walmart plazas on Saturday, Dec. 2. From 10 a.m. until noon, toys and children’s coats will be collected to distribute to children in Steuben County.

All donated toys will be distributed to Steuben County children in need, and new or gently used coats will be distributed to Steuben County school districts for children who are in need of winter clothing.

If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to donate, “Toys for Tots” donation boxes will be set up in the lobbies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the County Office Building in Bath.