(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t see on the list, feel free to let us know:
Bath, N.Y.
- Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
- Trick or Treat, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Waverly, N.Y.
- Trick or Treat, Monday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
Sayre, Pa.
- Trick or Treat, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Knoxville, Pa.
- Trick or treat, Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Lawrenceville, Pa.
- Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-7 p.m.
- Annie’s Market & Deli Events Lot
Arnot Mall
- Indoor Trick or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Wellsboro, Pa.
- Trick or Treat Halloween Path, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m.
- At UPMC Wellsboro
Ithaca
- Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
- At YMCA Ithaca & Tompkins County
Send 18 News any towns’, villages’ or cities’ trick or treating times that we may have missed!