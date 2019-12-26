Twins made it home in time for first Christmas

Highland Hospital Facebook: Merry Christmas from these adorable twin boys! Yasin and Yasir spent a little time in our Special Care Nursery, and some of their “special care” included these fun snowman hats and Christmas tree onesies made by our awesome nurses. 🎄 #HighlandBabies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) — Two twin boys who were born earlier this month made it home in time for their first Christmas.

Yasin and Yasir were born at Strong Memorial Hospital a few weeks ago, and spent some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit before being transferred to Highland Hospital’s Special Care Nursery.

A Facebook post by the hospital said their special care included, “snowman hats and Christmas tree onesies” that were made by nurses at the hospital.

Both brothers were discharged and made it home in time for their first Christmas.