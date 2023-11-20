WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Village Christmas Celebration will be returning for its 30th year on the first day of December.

The annual Christmas celebration will close Franklin Street in Watkins Glen on Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. to commence the holiday season with a night full of festivities.

The night will begin with the Village Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Gifford Park at 5 p.m., where Mayor Laurie DeNardo will join the community in lighting the Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season. The ceremony will be followed by the Village Christmas Parade, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include many decorated floats, costume characters and various local organizations.

The rest of the evening will be filled with a variety of family-friendly activities, including free face painting, balloon creations and shopping. The town will welcome a street full of vendors as well as local businesses that will be extending their hours to provide seasonal treats and gift items for holiday shopping. The Community Bank will also host a free petting zoo to provide families with the opportunity to interact, pet and play with friendly animals.

The night will conclude with a firework display that will begin at 7:30 p.m. from the Seneca Harbor Pier. Any additional information about the celebration can be found on the Watkins Glen Promotions website.