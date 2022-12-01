WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with a holiday fair at Clute Park.

The Parks and Rec Department is holding a Holiday Crafts Fair in the Clute Park Event Center during the first weekend of December. The Parks Department said there will be crafts, vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, and visits from Santa.

The event starts on December 2 and continues into Saturday, Dec. 3. The ice rink will also open for skating at 4 p.m.

The Village said carriage rides are $5 each, and wristbands to participate in everything are $20.