WELLSBORO, PA. (WETM) — It’s almost time for Wellsboro to transform into a Dickensian Christmas village.

Dickens of a Christmas will be back for its 39th year in Wellsboro starting on Friday, Dec. 1. For three days, visitors will be able to experience the spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas with a Victorian marketplace, costume parades, a craft fair, music, performances, displays, and more.

On Friday and Saturday, the United Methodist Church and the Wellsboro Active Living Center will be hosting art, craft, and food vendors. On Saturday, visitors will also have the option to shop at the Wellsboro Firemen’s Annex’s indoor-outdoor craft show. Churches around Wellsboro will be hosting a variety of indoor events on Friday and Saturday as well. Friday night will end with Dickens of a Concert at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church.

Most of what Dickens of a Christmas is known for is scheduled for Saturday. At 9 a.m. sharp, the town crier will start the event by greeting everyone with the ringing of his bell. The business section of Main Street and two side streets will have been turned into a Victorian marketplace, and visitors will be able to shop from 83 artisans selling holiday wares. The streets will also be lined with 32 food vendors. Main Street from Central Avenue to Queen Street, Crafton Street from Pearl Street to Water Street, and Crafton Street to Water Street will be closed during the Victorian market.

Visitors are encouraged to go all-out with this event by dressing in Victorian-inspired outfits. Registration for the Best Dressed for Dickens contest will be open for two hours on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. The judges will select the winner at 1 p.m. Both those dressed in Victorian clothing and those wearing modern clothes are invited to participate in a Victorian stroll at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. down Main Street. After the strolls, the Dickens Street Urchins will entertain people at the intersection of Main Street and Crafton Street.

Throughout the day on Saturday, Hamilton-Gibson will be showing six performances of A Christmas Carol at both of the Deane Center’s theaters. There will be a final performance on Sunday.

Saturday evening will end with the Candlelight Walk for Peace and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The walk will start at 5 p.m. at Packer Park on Queen Street, and the tree lighting will start at 5:30. Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen Emma Podobinski, Santa Claus, and carolers will be at the annual tree lighting.

Sunday will be more lowkey than previous days. Goodhart’s Inn will be holding an open house from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center will be displaying a historical glass and art exhibit from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., and the Deane Center will have a Dickens village display in its window all day.

A full list of events and a map showing where vendors will be can be found in this brochure from Wellsboro’s website.