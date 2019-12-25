Western New York gives back to a Buffalo man who saved five siblings from splitting up

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB/WETM) – A Buffalo man is celebrating the holidays with five new additions to his family. Lamont Thomas adopted five siblings in October, he says he expected to deal with the responsibilities of being a parent, but the out-pour of help from strangers is something he didn’t see coming.

“It’s been truly amazing, I never expected all of the love that has been shown to my family,” he said.

Lamont Thomas’s family grew by five, almost overnight. He adopted siblings Michaela, Major, Nakia, Jamel, Zendaya and Thomas. They range from ages two to six-years-old.

“It was just a normal thing for me, you know. I did the adoption and we were just going to go on with our lives,” Lamont said.

Before Lamont adopted the kids, they were going to be adopted to different families and split up, but he wanted them to be under the same roof. Just in time for the holidays

“That was my fight, was for them to be together,” Lamont said. “They’re happy and that’s so important.”

Lamont is raising the kids on his own, which he says is a challenge. He gives credit to all the single mothers raising kids on their own. However, thanks to the support of Western New York and people around the country, it’s a little easier. He says people have been donating gifts and money non-stop.

“We had a vehicle that was donated to us, money that came from all over, gifts you know and it’s still coming. It’s just like, you know, I’m very grateful. Very Grateful.”

He says he’s happy to provide the kids with a Christmas and even more, he’s happy they’re all together.

“It’s definitely a huge adjustment but it’s all good, you know, they’re great kids. Lovable, I love them all and it’s my goal that they have a good life, and I’m going to give them the best that I can,” Lamont said.

Lamont has fostered around 30 kids since 2000 and has adopted several of them in the past.