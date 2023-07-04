(WETM) – Each year on July 4, Americans spend Independence Day as both a day of celebration and a chance to get together with friends and family. And of course, a day like that means some great food is going to be involved. But just what are people eating this July 4 holiday?

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Google Trends compiled information on the most-searched salads, sauces, side dishes, and sweets that Americans have been Googling.

In honor of the flag, people have been searching for red, white, and blue-themed everything in the week before July 4. When it comes to food, the five most popular dishes searched have been cheesecake salad, salad, trifle, cookies, and rice krispies.

But it’s not just desserts Americans are craving. Side dishes seem to be on the mind as well, with pasta salad, baked beans, coleslaw, macaroni salad, and watermelon salad among the most-searched of any side dishes.

And of course, a summer gathering means someone in the family will fire up the grill. Google Trends included a breakdown of what people in each state are searching to grill. In New York, the top item is clams, and in Pennsylvania, the most popular grill search is filet mignon.

But no good cookout isn’t complete without sauces and dips. According to Google Trends, s’mores dip, corn dip, and buffalo chicken wing dip are the most popular right now. The vast majority of the country is also searching for homemade BBQ sauce recipes; however, some states are branching out to look for Korean, Carolina, or Japanese BBQ sauces.

It’s safe to say that tastebuds will be buzzing and stomachs will be full this July 4 holiday.