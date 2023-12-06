SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira resident is putting together a map of all of the best spots to see holiday lights and displays in the Southern Tier.

Lindsey Celeste made a public map that pinpoints homes and neighborhoods with impressive holiday displays, and she’ll continue to update it throughout the holiday season. Her map features a 25-minute tour through Elmira as well, and Celeste plans to add more tours in the future.

Celeste is asking the community to help her find more homes with impressive displays to add to the map. If anyone sees an especially well-decorated home while out or if anyone went all-out with their decorations this year, they should email SouthernTierHolidayLights@gmail.com. Modification requests can be sent to that email address as well.

Those who are suggesting their own homes can send in stories about their displays as well. Celeste said that she would like to add things like how long people have been displaying lights, if any of the lights or decorations hold sentimental value, or any stories that inspire them to work hard on decorating their homes every year to the descriptions on the map.

The map can be found below and will be updated throughout the holiday season. The green deer represent individual homes, the red deer represent neighborhoods, and the blue markers are community recommendations that might not be up yet or might need to be verified.