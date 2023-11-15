ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents will have the chance to meet Santa and his reindeer during Wisner Park’s tree lighting next week.

The annual tree lighting will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Mayor Dan Mandell will be lighting the tree, which was provided by Maple Ave. Tree Farm, at 6:05 p.m. Visits with Santa and his reindeer will follow the lighting.

Visitors will be able to drink hot chocolate from Elmira Tea and Coffee House, and little ones will be able to take home children’s books that were provided by the Family Reading Partnership of Chemung Valley. The Cantata Singers will be performing holiday songs during the event.

Chemung Supply Corporation, Kennedy Valve, and Bobby K Entertainment are sponsoring the tree-lighting celebration.