ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ newest segment rolls on with another big fish submission.

Thursday, Joseph Canner shared his huge catch with 18 Sports. Canner caught a 28 pound, 36 inch long Carp in Corning, on the Chemung River. Canner tells 18 Sports, he was able to catch the Carp using canned whole kernel corn. Congrats Joseph!

18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer highlights some of the best catches in fishing from the Twin Tiers region.

