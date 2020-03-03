Eagle Cams

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new pair of Pennsylvania bald eagles have laid a total of three eggs within a week.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it is rare that bald eagles lay three eggs.

The first egg was laid on February 13th, the second on February 16th and third on February 19th. They say the first egg is expected to hatch shortly after St. Patrick’s Day.

The Game Commission has partnered with HDOnTap and Comcast Business to provide a live look at a new eagle’s nest located in rural Pennsylvania high up in a sycamore tree. The exact location will remain undisclosed to protect the privacy of the landowners.

HDOnTap, traveled to Pennsylvania in October 2019 to install two live cameras in the tree where the PA Farm Country nest is located.

There are two views of this nest, you can check it out live at https://hdontap.com/index.php/video/stream/pa-farm-country-bald-eagle-live-cam

There is also a nest cam in Hanover, Pa. https://hdontap.com/index.php/video/stream/bald-eagle-live-cam