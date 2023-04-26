CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — With the upcoming school board elections and budget votes coming in May, the Corning-Painted Post school district is making absentee ballot applications available.

The ballots can be picked up from the District Clerk’s Office at 165 Charles St. in Painted Post, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The ballots can also be obtained by visiting the school district’s website, or by calling the District Clerk at 607-936-3704, ext. 1001.

The ballots may be used by any individual unable to vote in person due to illness, disability, hospitalization, travel, or incarceration.

Absentees must first fill out an application to the District Clerk and upon verification of the application, an Absentee Ballot will then be issued, ballots will be available on April 28.

For those receiving mailed ballots, applications must be received by the clerk at least seven business days before the election. If people are picking up the ballot in person, applications must be received the day before the election.

School board elections are scheduled for May 16, 2023.