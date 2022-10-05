(WETM) – It’s a busy election season in the Southern Tier. Between town councils, supervisors, clerks, and county legislative seats, there are more than 20 races to keep track of in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties.
The 2022 election will also include the race for New York Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller, Attorney General, NY’s 23rd Congressional seat, U.S. Senator, State Senator, State Assemblymember, and Treasurer.
You can find sample ballots for your voting district on the Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Boards of Elections websites.
Below is a list of all the contested local races in these three counties and those who are running:
Chemung County
- Van Etten Town Council
- Republican: Andrew A. Larison
- Conservative: Andrew A. Larison
- Accountability: Heather Gable
- 1st Legislative District
- Democrat: Jim Hassell
- Republican: Lawana E. Morse
- Conservative: Lawana E. Morse
- Greenhouse: Jim Hassell
- 3rd Legislative District
- Republican: Tom Sweet
- Conservative: Bill J. Goodwin
- 4th Legislative District
- Democrat: Ed Bond
- Republican: Joe Brennan
- 4th District United: Joe Brennan
- Middle Party: Ed Bond
- 5th Legislative District
- Republican: Mark Margeson
- America Party: Ken Miller
- 6th Legislative District
- Republican: Brian Hyland
- Conservative: Ryan Purvis
- 7th Legislative District
- Democrat: Renee Austin
- Republican: James Palmer
- Conservative: Christopher Denton
- 8th Legislative District
- Republican: Steven C. Pickering
- Conservative: Frank A. Cicci Jr.
- Blue Line Party: Steven C. Pickering:
- 9th Legislative District
- Democrat: Arthur Jones III
- Republican: John Burin
- 9th District United: Adam Bruce
- 10th Legislative District
- Republican: Martin D. Chalk
- Conservative: Martin D. Chalk
- New Vision: Todd Moss
- 11th Legislative District
- Democrat: Brent Stermer
- Republican: William V. Sharp
- Conservative: Nick Grasso
- End Inequity: Tanisha Logan-Lattimore
- Libertarian: Nick Grasso
- 12th Legislative District
- Democrat: Bill McCarthy
- Conservative: Craig Colwell
- Libertarian: Craig Colwell
- Common Sense: Bill McCarthy
- 13th Legislative District
- Republican: Scott Drake
- Conservative: Scott Drake
- Greenhouse: Elizabeth Whitehouse
- We The People: Caleb M. Haffer
- 14th Legislative District
- Republican: Michael S. Smith
- Conservative: Troy M. Dygert
- 15th Legislative District
- Republican: Rodney Strange
- Conservative: Frank W. Pierce
- 15th District United: Rodney Strange
Schuyler County
- Town of Hector Supervisor
- Democrat: Justin Boyette
- Republican: John R. White
- Town of Hector Council
- Democrat: Paul Bursic
- Republican: Benjamin Dickens
Steuben County
- Town of Cohocton Clerk
- Republican: Patricia A. Johnson
- Reliable: Carol M. Allen
- Town of Cohocton Council
- Republican: Nancy E. LeVesque
- Independent Thinking: Nancy Freelove
- Clearview: Nancy E. LeVesque
- Corning City Council
- Democrat: Jeffery M. Clark
- People First: Brent Pryslopski
- Citizen Values: Jeffery Clark
- Town of Fremont Council
- Republican: Seth Hilton
- No BS: Brent Candee
- Hornell Alderman 3rd Ward
- Democrat: Cedric Cooper
- Republican: Joseph McKay