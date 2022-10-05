(WETM) – It’s a busy election season in the Southern Tier. Between town councils, supervisors, clerks, and county legislative seats, there are more than 20 races to keep track of in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties.

The 2022 election will also include the race for New York Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller, Attorney General, NY’s 23rd Congressional seat, U.S. Senator, State Senator, State Assemblymember, and Treasurer.

You can find sample ballots for your voting district on the Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Boards of Elections websites.

Below is a list of all the contested local races in these three counties and those who are running:

Chemung County

Van Etten Town Council Republican: Andrew A. Larison Conservative: Andrew A. Larison Accountability: Heather Gable

1st Legislative District Democrat: Jim Hassell Republican: Lawana E. Morse Conservative: Lawana E. Morse Greenhouse: Jim Hassell

3rd Legislative District Republican: Tom Sweet Conservative: Bill J. Goodwin

4th Legislative District Democrat: Ed Bond Republican: Joe Brennan 4th District United: Joe Brennan Middle Party: Ed Bond

5th Legislative District Republican: Mark Margeson America Party: Ken Miller

6th Legislative District Republican: Brian Hyland Conservative: Ryan Purvis

7th Legislative District Democrat: Renee Austin Republican: James Palmer Conservative: Christopher Denton

8th Legislative District Republican: Steven C. Pickering Conservative: Frank A. Cicci Jr. Blue Line Party: Steven C. Pickering:

9th Legislative District Democrat: Arthur Jones III Republican: John Burin 9th District United: Adam Bruce

10th Legislative District Republican: Martin D. Chalk Conservative: Martin D. Chalk New Vision: Todd Moss

11th Legislative District Democrat: Brent Stermer Republican: William V. Sharp Conservative: Nick Grasso End Inequity: Tanisha Logan-Lattimore Libertarian: Nick Grasso

12th Legislative District Democrat: Bill McCarthy Conservative: Craig Colwell Libertarian: Craig Colwell Common Sense: Bill McCarthy

13th Legislative District Republican: Scott Drake Conservative: Scott Drake Greenhouse: Elizabeth Whitehouse We The People: Caleb M. Haffer

14th Legislative District Republican: Michael S. Smith Conservative: Troy M. Dygert

15th Legislative District Republican: Rodney Strange Conservative: Frank W. Pierce 15th District United: Rodney Strange



Schuyler County

Town of Hector Supervisor Democrat: Justin Boyette Republican: John R. White

Town of Hector Council Democrat: Paul Bursic Republican: Benjamin Dickens



Steuben County