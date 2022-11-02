Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Evening Headlines
Johnstown Facebook Marketplace killer sentenced
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that stabbed a woman to death during a Facebook Marketplace sale will be behind bars for the rest of his life. Joshua Gorgone, now 27, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an additional eight years and seven months to 24 years for stabbing and […]
Hersheypark announces new hybrid coaster
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wildcat is back, and is seeking revenge. After months of speculation on social media, Hersheypark announced Wednesday what will replace the former Wildcat roller coaster. According to a press release, Hersheypark announced that Wildcat’s Revenge will open in the Summer of 2023, and replace the former Wildcat roller coaster that closed […]
John Fetterman visits Penn State Behrend ahead of …
Election Day is right around the corner. Tuesday, U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman visited Penn State Behrend as part of his final push of the campaign. The Pennsylvania Senate race is neck and neck heading into the final week before Election Day. John Fetterman continued to try and rally support from Erie, appealing to Behrend […]
Driver charged with stealing Krispy Kreme truck
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck driver has been charged after police say he stole a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on October 28 around 9:00 a.m. officers were told that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen. Workers at the Krispy Kreme in […]
Fetterman, Oz tied in latest Pennsylvania Senate …
(WHTM) – With less than a week until the November 8 election, Democrat John Fetterman and Repubilcan Mehmet Oz are tied in the latest Pennsylvania Senate race poll. The survey released by Muhlenberg College/Morning Call shows Oz and Fetterman tied at 47% (including leaning voters) with 3% selecting a third candidate and 2% undecided. Oz’s […]
Report: This Pa. city ranks 1st in US to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
How to apply for HEAP
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of today, applications are now live for those wanting to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as ‘HEAP.’ HEAP provides up to 976 dollars to low to middle-income households and senior citizens. The program is funded by the federal government. Last winter, almost two million benefits were issued, which […]
PA court orders against counting undated ballots
(WHTM) – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has ordered county boards of elections to not count ballots that are undated or have incorrectly dated outer envelopes. The order also says county board of elections should segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes in the November 8 election. Voters who […]
PA State forest campsites to get new registration …
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November […]