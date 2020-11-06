Can a recount be requested in Pennsylvania’s for the Presidential Election?

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – As ballots continue to be counted in Pennsylvania, many are wondering whether a recount can be ordered or requested by a judge or a campaign.

According to Ballotpedia and Pennsylvania’s election code, an automatic recount can be triggered in Pennsylvania if the margin is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total vote.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Joe Biden leads President Trump by 12,497 votes, about .19% of the total vote

Ballotpedia has laid out other common questions regarding recounts in Pennsylvania.