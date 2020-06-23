Chemung County Primary Results

Election

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Democratic Party

NYS Democratic Committee Member, 124th Assembly District

(Towns of Ashland, Baldwin, Big Flats, Chemung, Elmira, Horseheads, Southport and the City of Elmira)

Jackie Wilson0
Deborah L. Lynch0

Republican Party

NYS Member of Assembly, 124th Assembly District

(Towns of Ashland, Baldwin, Big Flats, Chemung, Elmira, Horseheads, Southport and the City of Elmira)

Christopher S. Friend
RC Ike

Chemung County Court Judge

Damian M. Sonsire
Otto Campanella

Town of Horseheads Council Member

Joseph W. Atkinson III
Kenneth J. Miller
Don Zeigler

Village of Horseheads Justice

Andrew Smith
Micheal Belosky

Conservative Party

Chemung County Court Judge

Damian M. Sonsire
Otto Campanella

Independence Party

Chemung County Court Judge

Damian M. Sonsire
Otto Campanella

Libertarian Party

Town of Catlin Libertarian County Committee Member ( Vote for 2 )

Robert Clarke
Angel Gonzales
Katielyn Gonzales
Kathleen Reed

