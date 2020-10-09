Decreased polling locations in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Roughly 10 percent of polling locations have been cut in Steuben County due to the coronavirus.

Locations such as schools, fire stations, and senior centers have been polling locations in the past, but due to the surge of cases in the area, the Board of Elections, BOE, Commissioners say they would be too high of a risk.

“One of our sights was at the Corning fire department,” said Kelly Penzuil, Democratic Commissioner of the BOE. “they do live there during the time that they worked.”

They are expecting a significant decrease in people voting in-person this year due to the high volume of absentee ballot requests.

If you are voting in Steuben County, you can find where to vote here.

