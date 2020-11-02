Election stress

(WETM)- As the election day rolls in, many adults have been facing stress and anxiety. 18 News spoke with a behavioral health doctor who says that this year studies have shown a significant increase in adults having anxiety surrounding this election compared to previous years.

Dr. Dawn Gonsalves, Behavioral Health Medical Director at MVP Healthcare says, “it’s noted that it’s about 68%…that’s 68% and four years ago that percentage was 52% so that’s an increase of 16% in the past four years. Last year that question was also posed and at that time it was 56%… so it’s still quite an increase even from last year.”

The doctor recommends people limit social media consumption leading up to the results and to keep yourself busy with friends, family, or even just listening to music.



It may be difficult to do but getting good sleep can also help calm the anxiety. She says during times of stress some people turn to caffeine or alcohol, but the drink you should focus on is water.

