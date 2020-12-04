Empire State Weekly: New York 22nd Congressional District Race Discussion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A judge is set to hear arguments on Monday on more than 2,000 disputed absentee and affidavit ballots, that could determine the winner in the state’s 22nd Congressional District.

Former Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has a 12 vote lead over Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi in the district that stretches from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania state line. But, officials in Chenango County say they’ve discovered 55 early voting ballots that had not been counted.

A state supreme court judge has instructed all eight counties in the district not to certify the results until the hearing and his ruling.