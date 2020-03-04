FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Scott Noren for Congress

ITHACA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Dr. Scott Noren is running for Congress and he is bringing his strong beliefs with him.

Dr. Noren is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, environmental activist, opioid subject matter expert, non-combat veteran, and medical writer.

He has been a union health care provider for 15 years, and a victim of gun violence, as well as a second amendment advocate and for common-sense gun legislation. Dr. Noren is also on a state committee for the NYSDA (New York State Dental Association) that advocates for special needs populations and underserved dental populations.

His strong inspiration for special needs stems from his family. Dr. Noren is a father of a multiply disabled daughter, 2 other grown girls, and a son.

Dr. Noren is also fully involved with the Surrogate Decision-making Panel from the New York Justice Center that advocates for individuals that have no friends or family to assist in medical decision making instead of only going before a judge for that purpose. It was a program started under former Governor David Paterson.

Dr. Noren is also actively working on making air travel easier for special needs populations through a program that will begin this spring in Tompkins County Airport and also working on an initiative for a PSA given by a celebrity on the overhead at airports to urge tolerance for special needs fellow passengers and to make this nationwide.

Other initiatives Dr. Noren is looking into:

• Looking to make major changes in the student loan system with reduced interest rates

• Revamp the U.S. Army Inspector General system in relation to military sexual assault

• Increase the access to health care among non-service connected veterans that have served and don’t qualify for health care

• Consider writing a bill that will allow the federal government to produce a small list of pharmaceuticals at cost like insulin to compete against the high private sector prices

• Tried to get Tom Reed’s help in shutting down narcotic pill mills in the southern tier without any action by Congressman Reed, and now Dr. Noren is working on this independently after contacting the NY Attorney General’s Office.

• Ban being on a committee that the Congressional member is receiving lobby money from that sector/industry or their spouse working in that industry or heavily invested in that industry

• Increase security at our shipping ports to make the chance of serious national security threats as in dirty bombs and other WMD possible

• Require tax returns for at least 3 years for both Congress and the POTUS be publicly available.