FULL INTERVIEW: Tracy Mitrano for Congress

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Tracy Mitrano is running for Congress in 2020 and she is prepared to represent the state that she knows and loves.

Mitrano is a teacher, mother, and cybersecurity policy expert who knows the value of hard work and hopes to do whatever it takes to help NY-23 sow our fields, grow our businesses, and harvest the incredible potential of our communities.

Tracy was born and raised in Rochester to an Italian and Irish family and has spent her whole life in Western and Southern Tier New York. Tracy went on to be the first member of her family to go to college because her parents believed that getting an education would give her choices in life that they did not have.

In large part because of their sacrifice, Tracy went on to receive a Ph.D. in American History from Binghamton University and a law degree from Cornell.

In her community, Tracy sat on the town planning board for almost ten years and was a trustee to the Tompkins County Public Library. In addition, Tracy served as assigned counsel attorney for many years in NY, earning reduced wages to represent people who did not have the funds to represent themselves in custody, abuse, and neglect cases.

As a teacher and administrator, Tracy worked personally with hundreds of students teaching them, mentoring them, helping them prepare for the next stage in their lives and to become meaningful members of society.

In her career, Tracy taught American History, family and social policy, and Internet law and practiced corporate and family law before becoming the Director of Information Technology Policy at Cornell University.

In 2014, Tracy opened an information management, security, and privacy consulting business and, in 2016, created a cybersecurity certificate program for the University of Mass- Amherst. Tracy was a member of the EDUCAUSE Board, the NY State Board of Education Task Force on Distance Education and the Tompkins County Legislature’s Broadband Committee.

Tracy has long watched our communities suffer as the local economy lags. Too many friends and neighbors are losing farms and businesses.

Tracy was moved to step up and enter politics after watching our government’s inability to adequately address, stop or even comprehend the foreign interference in our 2016 elections.

If elected today, Tracy would be the only cybersecurity expert in Congress.

