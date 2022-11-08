BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York has a new batch of representatives in Congress.

Nick Langworthy (R) took the win in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Claudia Tenney (R) won a re-drawn 24th district and Brian Higgins (D) will serve a 10th term in Congress after winning re-election in the 26th district.

They will all be inaugurated on January 3, 2023.

23rd Congressional District

Langworthy defeated Max Della Pia (D) in the district, declaring victory shortly after the polls closed, followed by Della Pia conceding just after 9:50 p.m. The 41-year-old will be leaving his post as the New York State GOP Chair, a role he had served in since 2019. New York’s 23rd Congressional District encompasses southern Erie County and the entire Southern Tier, including all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties to the edge of Chemung County, just east of Elmira. In 2020, 56% of voters casted ballots for former President Trump, as opposed to 44% for President Biden, according to Redistricting & You.

Langworthy ran on a platform of fighting inflation and lowering the cost of living as well as cracking down on crime. In August, he had won a hotly contested primary against Carl Paladino, receiving 52% of the vote in that race.

“We’ve spoken to our team on the ground and with exit polling in… it looks like we are heading into a massive victory here,” Langworthy said. “Talk is cheap but this country needs action… I will work with anyone in Washington, DC who believes in a common-sense agenda.”

Della Pia said in a concession speech, “While I regret not being able to serve you in Congress, I can assure you the effort to run was worth it.”

NY-23 (Source: NYS Legislative Task Force)

24th Congressional District

Claudia Tenney declared victory in the race for NY-24 just before 10:40 p.m., declaring her defeat of Steven Holden and the race was called a short time later. She earned a third non-consecutive term in Congress. The wide-reaching district encompasses eastern Niagara County, southern Orleans County, and all of Genesee and Wyoming counties, as well as regions south and east of Rochester all the way to Jefferson and Oswego counties. In the 2020 election, 58.1% of votes went to former President Trump and 41.9% for President Biden according to Redistricting & You.

““I sincerely thank the voters of New York’s 24th Congressional District who have put their faith and trust in me,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “I also thank my opponent for running a spirited race. I am so honored that our campaign was a grassroots movement driven by volunteers from across the 24th District. Republicans, Democrats, and independents from the North Country and Central New York to the Finger Lakes and Western New York all came together to change the direction of country and restore principled leadership to Washington. I will not let them down as I continue my fight to support our small businesses, family farms, and seniors. I will always be a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region in Congress.

Tenney does not live in the district. During her current term, Tenney has been on the Committee of Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Small Business.

NY-24 (Source: NYS Legislative Task Force)

26th Congressional District

Brian Higgins (D) won a 10th term on Congress by beating Steven Sams II (R), winning 64.2% of the vote, according to the New York State Board of Elections. The race was called by The Associated Press just before 10:50 p.m. He continues to be Western New York’s longest-serving member of Congress, having served since 2005.

New York’s 26th Congressional District serves northern Erie County including the City of Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Amherst. It also serves parts of Niagara County including Niagara Falls and Lockport. In the 2020 Presidential Election, 63.7% of voters casted ballots for President Biden as opposed to 36.3% for former President Trump according to Redistricting & You.

Higgins’ platform has emphasized boosting job opportunities in technology, strengthening relations with the Canadian border, ensuring access to affordable prescription drugs and developing the waterfront in downtown Buffalo.