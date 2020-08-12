Local NAACP President reacts to Kamala Harris nomination

(AP/WETM) – Georgia Verdier local president of the Elmira/Corning NAACP reacted on Wednesday to Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate. Verdier said “I’m ecstatic. I do believe it is the year of the woman. 2020 is a special year. We are under the new normal and we don’t know what we are going to see before the end of the year but the way it is evolving it is fascinating to me. In spite of COVID 19- good things are happening.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris campaigned together for the first time Wednesday, as the former primary rivals sought to solidify their advantage over President Donald Trump and secure their place in American history.

“This morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up — especially little black and brown girls, who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities. But today, today, just maybe, they’re seeing themselves for the first time in a new way,” Biden said.